The Michigan Supreme Court repealed the "adopt and amend" strategy that was used years ago to modify a ballot proposal in 2018 that would have raised the state's minimum wage and boosted earned sick time for hourly workers.

By a 4-3 vote, the high court ruled that a tactic deployed by the legislature in 2018 was unconditional when they adopted a ballot initiative, before amending it. The decision is a reversal of the Court of Appeals' judgment and a win for those seeking to increase the state's minimum wage.

It's unclear what the new minimum wage will be - however, the decision which was published on the court's website on Wednesday - declares the Wage Act and the Earned Sick Leave Act will go into effect next year.

One Fair Wage issued a statement after the ruling, calling it a "great day" for the nearly 500,000 workers in Michigan who will see an increase in their wages.

"We have finally prevailed over the corporate interests who tried everything they could to prevent all workers, including restaurant workers, from being paid a full, fair wage with tips on top," said Saru Jayaraman, president of One Fair Wage.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.