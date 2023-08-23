Michigan's Tahquamenon Falls in running for best destination for fall foliage -- How to vote

article

An Upper Peninsula gem, Tahquamenon Falls, is in the running to be named the best destination to see fall foliage.

US Today is compiling its list of 10Best fall foliage spots, and Tahquamenon Falls State Park is currently second on the leaderboard. Keystone State Park in Pennsylvania is ahead of Tahquamenon as of Wednesday.

This list was compiled by experts who then narrowed it down for voting.

The Tahquamenon Falls State Park includes more than 35 miles of hiking trails and boasts both and Upper and Lower Falls that can be viewed from numerous overlooks.

Related: Michigan's best drives for seeing fall colors

It's a perfect place to add to your travel list any time of year, but it is particularly beautiful when the leaves start to change in the fall.

Visit for the day or spend a few nights at one of the park's several campgrounds.

In addition to taking a hike, stop by the Upper Falls parking lot for lunch and shopping - there is a brewery and shops you can visit during your journey.

Voting is open for 12 more days.

Vote here.