Miguel Cabrera will stay with Detroit Tigers in new role after retirement

After he plays his final game with the Detroit Tigers, Miguel Cabrera will join the team as a special assistant to the President of Baseball Operations next season.

The Tigers announced the plan Friday, saying the future hall-of-fame first baseman will take over a new position within the team's administration after his final game on Saturday.

He'll report to Scott Harris, who was hired as the Tigers' new president in 2022.

"Lessons like how to deal with praise and pressure are exactly what we want Miguel teaching players throughout our organization," read a statement from him. "I'm honored to have him as part of our staff, and know he will continue to make the Tigers better in his new role."

Cabrera is capping off a 21-year career in Major League Baseball, including 17 years with the Tigers. Most recently, he hit his 511th home run against the Kansas City Royals.