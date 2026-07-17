Mike Cox drops bid for Michigan governor, endorses John James

The Brief Mike Cox has dropped his bid for Michigan governor, endorsing John James in the race. He cited President Donald Trump's support of James as a key reason behind his exiting the campaign. Perry Johnson remains the lone contender against James. The primary is in August.



Mike Cox has dropped his bid for governor of Michigan and is endorsing John James for the seat, which now includes only two Republican candidates vying for the GOP's nomination.

Cox, the former Michigan Attorney General, announced his decision on social media on Friday, saying he made the decision "with great sadness because I never found a better experience than serving the people of Michigan…"

He cited President Donald Trump's endorsement of James earlier in the race as a key reason behind his decision.

"And while I did not fully appreciate it then, that endorsement placed him out of reach in a three-way Republican primary race. Several internal polls since June 22nd taught me that that lesson. That is the power of President Trump, and it is a testament to the enduring loyalty of Republican primary voters in Michigan to the President."