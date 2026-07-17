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Mike Cox drops bid for Michigan governor, endorses John James

By Jack Nissen
FOX 2 Detroit
2026 Elections
Published July 17, 2026 5:41 PM EDT
Published July 17, 2026 5:41 PM EDT
WATCH: Full GOP debate for Michigan's Governor
WATCH: Full GOP debate for Michigan's Governor

WATCH: Full GOP debate for Michigan's Governor

FOX 2 Detroit hosted the first debate for all candidates for the Republican race for the Governor on Wednesday, July 8.

The Brief

    • Mike Cox has dropped his bid for Michigan governor, endorsing John James in the race.
    • He cited President Donald Trump's support of James as a key reason behind his exiting the campaign.
    • Perry Johnson remains the lone contender against James. The primary is in August. 

(FOX 2) - Mike Cox has dropped his bid for governor of Michigan and is endorsing John James for the seat, which now includes only two Republican candidates vying for the GOP's nomination.

Cox, the former Michigan Attorney General, announced his decision on social media on Friday, saying he made the decision "with great sadness because I never found a better experience than serving the people of Michigan…"

He cited President Donald Trump's endorsement of James earlier in the race as a key reason behind his decision.

"And while I did not fully appreciate it then, that endorsement placed him out of reach in a three-way Republican primary race.  Several internal polls since June 22nd taught me that that lesson.  That is the power of President Trump, and it is a testament to the enduring loyalty of Republican primary voters in Michigan to the President."

The Source: Mike Cox 2026's social media was cited for this story. 

2026 ElectionsMichigan