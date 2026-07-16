The Brief The summer blockbuster "The Odyssey" from famed director Christopher Nolan is airing in a variety of formats. It was shot in IMAX, but only 25 theaters across the country can show the film in 70 mm. One of those theaters is here in Michigan, in Grand Rapids.



Only 25 theaters in the country are able to show ‘The Odyssey’ in IMAX the way it was filmed – and one of those theaters is here in Michigan.

Some theaters in popular locations like New York and Los Angeles are virtually sold out for weeks.

‘The Odyssey’ movie

Big picture view:

Christopher Nolan’s next film, "The Odyssey," tells the 2,800-year-old story of Odysseus’ homecoming after the Trojan War. Nolan studied many translations and adaptations of the famous poem to write his screenplay.

By the numbers:

The movie has a 172 minute runtime, which is 2 hours and 52 minutes. It’s only slightly shorter than Nolan’s last film, "Oppenheimer," which is partially because IMAX film projectors can’t handle more than three hours.

‘The Odyssey’ IMAX

FILE - General view of a skyscraper billboard above the Sunset Strip promoting the new Christopher Nolan film 'The Odyssey' on July 09, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by AaronP/ Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Expand

The backstory:

"The Odyssey" is the first feature shot entirely on IMAX film, a feat that’s been a career dream of the famed director.

He’s been shooting with IMAX cameras since "The Dark Knight," which opened with a shot in IMAX 70 mm, and technology for IMAX cameras has advanced over the years to allow for a full movie now. Before, the equipment was too loud for dialogue heavy scenes.

Dig deeper:

The movie is showing in several other formats besides the rare IMAX 70 mm.

What is IMAX 70 mm?

Dig deeper:

IMAX 70 mm is the largest and highest-resolution format available and gives an unparalleled sense of immersion as the image fills IMAX’s signature floor-to-ceiling screen, according to the film’s website.

You can read more about the movie’s other formats and compare viewings on the site here .

What they're saying:

Nolan himself has said "the best possible experience" is the IMAX 70 mm presentations.

Michigan theaters

Local perspective:

The only theater in Michigan that will show the film in IMAX 70 mm is a Celebration! in Grand Rapids.

Theaters in metro Detroit that have other IMAX screens include:

MJR Troy Cinema

AMC Forum 17

AMC Livonia 20

AMC Star Great Lakes 25

MJR Southgate Digital Cinema 20

Cinemark Ann Arbor 20 and IMAX

You can see which theaters offer which format on the movie’s site . Other formats include IMAX digital, 35 mm, Dolby Cinema and more.

Big picture view:

The other states across the country that have theaters and are able to show the film in IMAX 70 mm include Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Texas.