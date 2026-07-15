Detroit mother charged with hiding dead newborn's body in dumpster

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The Brief A Detroit woman is charged with concealing the death of her newborn son. Daysiana Lachell Powell allegedly disposed of the baby in a tote, placed into a dumpster. She is facing the charge of concealing the death of an individual, a five-year felony.



A 31-year-old Detroit woman is accused of concealing the death of her newborn son using a tote and throwing the remains in a dumpster.

The backstory:

Daysiana Lachell Powell is charged with concealing the death of an individual which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

The newborn's remains were found by Detroit police who had been dispatched to a residence in the 11300 block of E. Seven Mile Road for a reported unknown circumstance on July 8th.

Officers located a blue tote inside a dumpster containing the decomposed body of a child, wrapped in a white sheet.

The child was later identified as Powell’s newborn son.

It is alleged that Powell concealed the death of her newborn and did not report it to authorities.

She was arrested after an Investigation by the Detroit Police Department on July 10.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy spoke about the tragic case.

"It is hard to put into words the abject sadness of this case," she said in a statement. "The alleged actions of this defendant will haunt everyone involved for a very long time.

"May this baby have a proper final resting place and be in peace."

Powell was arraigned Monday and received a $50,000 personal bond.