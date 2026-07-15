Detroit man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at a motorcycle club

The Brief Detroit man Samuel Spencer Tipton, Jr. has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting in March. Police say Tipton allegedly approached the victim and fired a handgun at him before leaving the area.



A Detroit man was charged in a shooting at a motorcycle club that left one dead.

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Officials say Detroit man Samuel Spencer Tipton, Jr. has been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of Darrell Moore earlier in the year.

On March 1, just after 3 a.m., Detroit police were called to the club on the 7100 block of West Warren Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived, police found Moore inside the club with a gunshot wound in his neck. He later died at the scene.

Police say Tipton allegedly approached Moore and fired a handgun at him before leaving the area.

What's next:

Tipton was then arrested on July 6. He was charged with:

One count of First Degree Murder

One count of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person

Two counts of Felony Firearm.

He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon.