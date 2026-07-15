Detroit man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at a motorcycle club
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man was charged in a shooting at a motorcycle club that left one dead.
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Officials say Detroit man Samuel Spencer Tipton, Jr. has been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of Darrell Moore earlier in the year.
On March 1, just after 3 a.m., Detroit police were called to the club on the 7100 block of West Warren Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived, police found Moore inside the club with a gunshot wound in his neck. He later died at the scene.
Police say Tipton allegedly approached Moore and fired a handgun at him before leaving the area.
What's next:
Tipton was then arrested on July 6. He was charged with:
- One count of First Degree Murder
- One count of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person
- Two counts of Felony Firearm.
He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office in this report.