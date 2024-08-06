Mike Rogers wins Republican primary for US Senate seat

Former U.S. Congressman Mike Rogers has won the Republican primary for a highly coveted seat in the United States Senate, beating GOP challengers for a chance at one of Michigan's two Senate seats.

Rogers won with 67.6% of the vote, beating fellow Republican candidates – former U.S. Rep. Justin Amash and physician Sherry O’Donnell. Although businessman Sandy Pensler dropped out and endorsed Rogers at a July 20 rally with former President Donald Trump, his name still appeared on the ballot due to his late withdrawal.

Rogers, of Livonia, is a former law enforcement officer who served as the U.S. representative for Michigan's Eighth congressional district, holding office from 2001 until 2015. He was also the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

"The real job starts tonight," Rogers said Tuesday night, after the race was called by the Associated Press. "This feels (like there's) momentum like we haven't seen here in a long time, and the energy of the party right now is with us. This is a good sign for the state of Michigan."

On the other hand, U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin is the Democratic candidate for Michigan's open Senate seat, beating actor Hill Harper by receiving 77.1% of votes.

Many Democrats have coalesced around Slotkin in the Senate race, while Republicans have united behind Rogers, who received an endorsement from Donald Trump earlier this year. Both candidates are vying for a seat left open by longtime Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s retirement.

When asked about facing Slotkin for the US seat in November, he said "we feel very good about it."

"She seems nice. The problem is, when you vote against the largest industry and the largest number of jobs in our state directly, I'm sorry you don't deserve to be promoted. When you vote against police officers who are out there protecting our street, you do not deserve to get promoted," Rogers added. "She came from Washington, D.C.; I think she got off the flight a little early. She could have gone back to California… been a great representative, been there for a long time. We need somebody who worked in a car factory here (in Michigan), who went to public schools here, who actually went to college here, who spent 45 years of their life with my family here, going back to Washington, D.C."

The retiring incumbent, Stabenow, quickly endorsed Slotkin after the race was called by The Associated Press, saying on social media that she was "excited to pass the torch at the end of the year." No Republican has won a U.S. Senate race in Michigan since 1994.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 16: Michigan Senate candidate Mike Rogers speaks during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States, on July 16, 2024. Former President Donald Trump tapped JD Vance a Expand

The Associated Press contributed to this report.