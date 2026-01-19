Milford Independent Cinema announces potential closure: Needs $70,000 to remain open

The Brief The Milford Independent Cinema needs $70,000 to remain open by the end of the month. They say if that doesn’t happen, the theater will have to close. The Milford Independent Cinema has been around for a century, according to the Huron Valley Film Organization.



A beloved Milford Independent Cinema is fighting to stay alive as it could close for good if it doesn’t raise thousands of dollars soon.

The backstory:

People at Milford Independent Cinema say what they love most about the place is all the memories made there. In 2025, patrons dressed up during Oscars night taking pictures on a red carpet and watched the Oscars on the big screen.

The Milford Independent Cinema has been around for a century, according to the Huron Valley Film Organization. First in downtown Milford, then since the 1970s at the location on Summit Street, the cinema has hosted everything from blockbuster films to trivia nights, dinner-and-a-movie nights, and first dates.

Dig deeper:

Recently, it’s fallen on hard times and needs $70,000 to remain open by the end of the month.

They say if that doesn’t happen, the theater will have to close.

"I have been following all the social media comments and coverage, and the one thing I’ve seen a lot of is the broken heart emoji," said Huron Valley Film Organization board member Julie Lin. "People are devastated. If you go on and look, they say they don’t want to lose it. This is a community gem. This is a special, special place. There are not that many of these left in the state of Michigan. I’d hate to see something so special and unique that provides so much to the community go away. We’ve lost too many of those things."

What you can do:

