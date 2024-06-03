Milford teen set to graduate with perfect attendance

Perfection isn't a destination, but a never-ending process. For one Milford high school senior, the process is complete, and it comes in the form of a perfect attendance.

Let's face it, life throws us a lot of curveballs. Busy schedules, illnesses, last-minute vacations. There are a lot of problems to be solved.

That's not the case for this high school senior.

Ellie DeYoung has no problem going to class. In fact, for 180 or so days for four years straight, she hasn't missed a single day.

"Ellie really is an anomaly," Kelly Hemmerling said, DeYoung's AP Calculous teacher. "For Ellie to be here every day, it shows her work ethic is fantastic. It reflects in her achievements and her enthusiasm for school in general."

It's a choice DeYoung made to better her life.

"I really just like being here with my friends and learning new things, like if I'm taking classes that really interest me, I will be super invested and will totally dial in," DeYoung said.

Following graduation at Milford High School, DeYoung will spend her days dialed in at the University of Michigan studying biology and hopes to spend her free time coaching skiing.

The teen was a part of both the golf and ski teams her senior year and says the only time she missed any school was sports related, which is not counted as an absence.

Something she does plan to miss post graduation, though, is her friends.

"It is a little weird," DeYoung said. "I've been growing up with these people since kindergarten …and we're going to go our separate ways, but I know everything is going to be okay because that's just how life goes. Everyone moves on and has their own life. Everyone has their own goals and everyone has a career to pursue," she said.

And no matter what career DeYoung chooses to pursue, her teacher says that employee is going to hit the jackpot.

"Think about if an employee comes to work every day, that's a great employee. She will move up in the ranks whatever she's doing," Hemmerling said.

When it comes to the ranks here at high school, for attendance, DeYoung ranks number one. She has some advice for her fellow underclassmen.

"Keep studying because the more you learn in elementary, in middle and high school, the more you're going to get out of your college career and your college career is what's going to get you through life, your profession, and if you're having fun in your profession, then you're going to have fun in life and if you're having fun in life you're going to do well," she said.

A flawless record-- makes for a fabulous future. Four years and not a single absence. For this gal, it's a problem solved.



