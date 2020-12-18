Milford woman turns front porch into a free Christmas shop for those in need

"It is really hard on the kids, they deserve a Christmas or a holiday," said Carley Wissner. "They deserve a break and some fun. I hope that we are able to give that to them."

Carley Williams and her husband, who are both nurses, see every day the struggle families are facing. A couple of weeks ago Carley was holiday shopping for her family and decided to pick up a few extra gifts to donate.

She posted the items on her community Facebook page.

"I had an overwhelming response which was heartbreaking to me, that there's so many people in need in the community," she said. "I just felt I needed to do more. I bought more gifts, put a table out on my front porch and decided to open a little shop."

Using her Milford home at 3186 Duana Drive, Carley created The Front Porch Christmas Shop. A simple Facebook post has now grown into a charitable movement.

Every day, Carley opens her porch to the public, who are welcome to pick a few gifts to give for Christmas. One by one people showed up, taking what they needed and giving what they could. So Carley could go out and buy even more for families in need.

"I am overwhelmed by the response," she said. "I never expected something I thought started so simply that would evolve into this.".

"This is a rough year - this is touching, it means a lot to me," said Meichelle Hoyt.

Hoyt, from Commerce Township, and Dawn Caldwell from White Lake, came by to pick out a few things for kids who may not have had a Christmas if it wasn't for Carley.

"Beautiful family that is filled with love in their heart, and put together this giving tree, giving home," said Caldwell.

As word traveled on social media, donations began to grow. For Carley, who grew up there, it fills her heart to know kids will now have something to smile about this holiday season.

"This community has given me so much more than I could ever give it. I am thrilled to give back," she said.

The Front Porch Christmas Shop is still open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for at least one more week or until they are out. It's free. Carley says donations are welcome but not expected.