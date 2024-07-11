A million dollars worth of books is coming to metro Detroit

The mission to get more books in the hands of families in Detroit took a major step forward Thursday with the announcement of a million dollar donation.

That much cash would go a long way for any organization. But a million dollars worth of books might go even further for the parents and kids that will get their hands on them.

"We know that Detroit is a book desert," Dr. Leah Van Belle, executive director of 313Reads Coalition.

While it's 313Reads' mission to boost access to literature, it's an objective of the entire city to help increase reading among kids.

"Often time, it's not enough of us utilizing the libraries in the appropriate way," said Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison.

Only 40% of children living in poverty have access to hardcover books at home. Worse than that, just 10% of students in Michigan have access to a school library or librarian.

That's why the Molina Foundation's 2024 Book Buddy's grant found the perfect home this year in Detroit. Families in Detroit and around Southeast Michigan will benefit from the charity - which was announced at Focus Hope.

"We at Focus Hope are getting about 600 books. We have a ton of books that we are getting that we love, for our little ones and to make sure our families who walk into Focus Hope and get this advantage," said Portia Roberson, CEO Focus Hope.

Around 300 volunteers will distribute the books over the next month.

