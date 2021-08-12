MIOSHA encourages Michigan workplaces to follow COVID-19 masking guidelines from CDC

article

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is encouraging workplaces to follow the CDC's mask guidelines that were updated in response to the delta COVID-19 variant.

The CDC recommends that people in areas with a substantial or high risk of COVID-19 transmission wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Currently, all of Metro Detroit is considered an area with substantial risk.

MIOSHA is recommending that businesses in these areas and other counties with a substantial or high risk require both workers and customers wear masks.

"As transmission rates accelerate rapidly in many Michigan counties, Michigan employers should monitor the spread of COVID-19 in their local communities and follow the CDC’s guiding principles for both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people to ensure we are all doing our part to keep workplaces safe for employees and customers," said COVID-19 Workplace Safety Director Sean Egan.

According to the CDC, the delta variant is much more contagious, and it could infect people who have been vaccinated. Vaccinated people may also spread the variant.