Miranda Lambert partnering with Detroit Pit Crew during June concert

Miranda Lambert is teaming up with Detroit Pit Crew for the country artist's latest music tour this summer in an effort to stockpile the animal rescue with pet supplies donations.

Lambert's nonprofit MuttNation, which supports health pet practices and the adoption of shelter pets, announced this week they'll be at each one of the artist's concerts over the next few months.

That includes the June 3 concert at Pine Knob in Clarkston.

"We are honored to have been invited to the June 3rd Miranda Lambert concert, and we are also grateful to have been chosen to be the recipient of The Little Red Wagon donation drive sponsored by Tractor Supply in cooperation with Miranda Lambert's MuttNation," read a statement from Theresa Sumpter at the Detroit Pit Crew Rescue.

"As an organization that primarily rescues injured and sick stray dogs of any breed that are living on the streets of Detroit we know that we couldn't help so many dogs without support and we are very excited to be participating in this event and representing the rescued dogs from Detroit!"

A flyer posted online shows Lambert sitting in the back of a pickup truck, above a list of venues she's playing in April through June.

How the donation efforts work is anyone attending the concert is encouraged to bring pet supplies or food to "Fill the Little Red Wagon."

Anyone who donates will be entered to win a ticket upgrade and a $100 Tractor Supply Gift Card, which is sponsoring the charity drive.

MuttNation Foundation has been around since 2009, having hosted several adoption and donation drives.

More info about the event can be found by emailing the Detroit Pit Crew at info@detroitpitcrew.com