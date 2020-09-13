MISSING JUVENILE: 14-year-old Dasjanae Hagwood

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Dasjanae Hagwood, who was last seen Tuesday evening in the 19000 block of Houghton.

Police say at around 6:00, Dasjanae ran away because she was upset with her guardian. She has not been heard from since.

She is being described as a Black female, 4 feet 11, and weighs 125 pounds. She has a light complexion, brown hair in a ponytail, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Police say Dasjanae is in good physical and mental health.

If anyone has seen her or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.