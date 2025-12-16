Snoop Dogg to perform at Lions-Vikings halftime show in Christmas game

article

When the Lions play the Vikings on Christmas day for Week 17, there will be a special halftime show to go along with the festivities.

Iconic rapper Snoop Dogg will be performing at halftime of the game, which will be broadcast on Netflix live from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Snoop Dogg's Holiday Halftime Party will take place live as the Lions take on the Vikings on the road in the 4:30 p.m. late game on Christmas.

The first game of the doubleheader will be the Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

"NFL, Netflix and your uncle Snoop on Christmas Day? We're servin' up music, love and good vibes for the whole world to enjoy," Snoop said in a release. "That's the kind of holiday magic Santa can't fit in a bag."