Missing Livonia woman Kasey DeBat found dead from apparent suicide

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741.

A missing woman from Livonia has been found dead from an apparent suicide, according to police Wednesday.

Investigators say that Kasey DeBat's body was found in Northfield Township, north of Ann Arbor. DeBat, 36, was married with two young daughters.

She had been reported missing on Sept. 5 when she left her home in her white Ford Flex. Her family told FOX 2 Tuesday that she had suffered from anxiety, but had never left before.

Livonia police say the investigation remains open, pending the findings of the Washtenaw County Medical Examiner.

