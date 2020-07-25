MISSING PERSON: 12-year-old Kalexios Perryman

The Detroit Police Department is looking for missing 12-year-old Kalexios Perryman, who was last seen by her mom last Saturday in the 20500 block of Fairport Street.

It was reported that she left her house while her mom was sleep, and family realized she was missing the following morning.

Kalexious is in great physical and mental condition, according to her family.

If you have seen her, you are asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.



