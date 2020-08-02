MISSING PERSON: 15-year-old Harmony Lawson

Detroit Police are looking for 15-year-old Harmony Lawson, who was last seen Saturday.

Police say Harmony left her house located in the 2000 block of Gladstone around 2:30 p.m, but hasn't returned.

She is being described as a Black female. She is in good physical health, but suffers from a mental illness, according to her mother.

If anyone has seen Harmony, or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 10th Precinct at 596-1040, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.