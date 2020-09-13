MISSING PERSON: 26-year-old Jordan Hoffman

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Jordan Hoffman, who was last seen Saturday afternoon in the 22000 block of Moross.

Police say at around 1:00 Jordan was discharged from the hospital and left before his mother could pick him up. He has not been heard from since.

Jordan is being described as a white male, around 6 feet and weighs 145 pounds. He has neck length hair, and a tattoo on his chest that says “Elle Monroe.” He was last seen wearing a black skull cap, a dark jacket with a white T-shirt. He was also wearing light colored tennis shoes, with flowers on them.

Family members say Jordan is in good physical and mental health.

If anyone has seen him or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at 313-596-5540, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.