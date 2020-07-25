MISSING PERSON: 29-year-old James Bryant

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 29-year-old James Bryant, who was last seen Saturday afternoon around 2:30 in the 3300 block of Vernor Highway.

Police say James left the above location and hasn’t returned.

He is being described as a Black man, around 5’11 and 160 pounds. He has short hair and a goatee mustache with a scar on his nose. James was last seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt, gray pants and Nike shoes.

Family members tell police that he is in good physical condition, but may try and harm himself.

If you have seen James or knows of his whereabouts, you are asked to please call the Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at 313-596-5740, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.