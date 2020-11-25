MISSING PERSON: 42-year-old Robert Faison

The Detroit Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Robert Faison - who has been missing since Nov. 11.

We’re told Robert left a location in the 2000 Block of Virginia Park and has not been heard from or seen since.

The 42-year-old was last seen wearing a blue coat, a black T-shirt, gray jogging pants and Jordan shoes.

Robert is in good physical condition but does suffer from a mental illness, according to his family.

If you have seen him, you’re asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1040, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

