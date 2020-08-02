MISSING PERSON: 57-year-old Vincent Ford

The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 57-year-old Vincent Ford, who was last seen last Monday.

Police say Ford left his home located in the 13000 block of Dwyer around 6:00 a.m. to go to work, but hasn’t returned.

He is being described as a Black man, around 6’0 and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing an unknown colored durag, a work shirt, dark blue pants and black steel toe boots.

Ford is in good physical and mental condition police say.

If anyone has seen Vincent Ford, or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at 596-1140, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.