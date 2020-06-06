MISSING PERSON: Detroit Police search for 74-year-old Ravnell Cooper

Detroit Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 74-year-old Ravnell Cooper.

Police say Cooper was last seen on Friday at approximately 8:00 p.m. at his home located in the 16000 block of Fairmount.

Cooper is being described as a Black man, light complexion, thin build, around 5’9. He’s bald and has a thin mustache. He was last seen wearing a green beret, a gray button up shirt, gray shorts and Velcro black shoes.

He is in good physical health, but his family says he suffers from Dementia.

If you have seen Cooper or knows of his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5540, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.