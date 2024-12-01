Mixter Institute educator among 50 chosen nationwide to run in NYC Marathon

article

As she traversed challenging elevations, bridges and steep inclines along the treacherous 26-mile New York City Marathon, Zahraa Boussi remembered her decision to run was about more than achieving a personal best. Boussi was also running to show her Mixter Institute students with autism that anything is possible through commitment and perseverance.

Boussi, an autism spectrum disorder coach, ran in the Nov. 3 marathon as part of a nationwide effort that offers a select group of public school educators the opportunity to enter some of the world’s most iconic marathons. Boussi was among 50 educators chosen nationwide from about 4,000 applicants for the New York City Marathon.

She finished the marathon with a time of 5:01:41 and placed 40,750 out of roughly 55,530 runners.

"My hope is to inspire my students to believe that with determination and heart they can achieve anything they set their minds to," Boussi said. "I believe my role as a social worker is to help individuals strive for progress, which may require many steps. Each step, no matter how small, brings us closer to our goals. Just as I encourage my students to believe in themselves and their potential, I channel that same belief into every mile I run, proving that with hard work and dedication, we can achieve the extraordinary."

Boussi initially began running to get in shape. She amped-up her running regimen in 2020 and 2021, a period in which she lost her father to COVID-19, gave birth to her son and was diagnosed with breast cancer. She ran her first marathon in 2023, six months into remission of her cancer.

"During that difficult time, running became more than just exercise," Boussi said. "Many of my students face challenges with verbal communication and emotional regulation, yet they persevere with remarkable determination to achieve their goals. Their resilience gives me strength to overcome my own challenges, just as they do with theirs."

She said Mixter Institute Principal Robyn Castle was also a driving force in achieving her goal of completing the marathon. Boussi said Castle’s encouragement motivated her to stay committed to her plan and see it through.

"Zahraa has been a true inspiration to our entire Mixter family, including our students, staff and families," Castle said. "Her drive to succeed and achieve her personal goals serves as a model for our students to thrive in our classrooms and prepare for the next phases of their lives."

"Our entire Railsplitter community is so proud of Zahraa for this amazing achievement," said Terry Dangerfield, Lincoln Park Public Schools superintendent. "She literally demonstrates how our Railsplitter teachers, support staff and employees go the extra mile to help our students succeed."