Mobile home shot 'numerous' times in Monroe Saturday night

A mobile home in the 100 block of Oakridge Drive East in Oakridge Estates was shot up Saturday night according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department.

Police were called to the area just before 8 p.m. on reports of shots fired. When they got there, they found an occupied house that had been struck by "numerous" bullets, according to a release from Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough.

No one was injured, and the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530. Anonymous tips can be called to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-speakup or can be submitted on their website, www.1800speakup.org.