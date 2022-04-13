Mobile spa Pretty Girls on the Go brings glamour, positive message to young ladies

It's a party onboard the mobile spa bus for Pretty Girls on the Go.

Nail polish for a manicure and pedicure - you can get your hair done, a facial, make-up - and treats, too. It's a party fit for a princess - and there's even a couple of those, there too.

"We do pamper days, birthdays - and the most convenient thing is that we come to you," said LaToya Pillow.

Pillow and her loved ones launched Pretty Girls on the Go back in July.

"My children, my niece and my sister are all part of this business," she said. "We all started this business together - it's a family business."

And this family has been taking their mobile spa on the road.

"I love it - we've been all around - we've done Southfield, West Bloomfield, Detroit, Westland - all over," she said.

But the best part might be the message they're trying to send to girls ages 3 to 16 - it's really why they started their company.

"The reason why I wanted to do this is that little girls lack self-love and self-confidence," Pillow said. "That's what made me want to start this business. It's more than just polishing nails and toes - we also try to make it a self-esteem lesson by the end of the day."

"When you leave today - I just want you guys to remember two words - beautiful and confidence," said Kim Hazel.

Studies repeatedly show as girls get older, their self-esteem suffers.

"Especially with social media - it's really corrupting our little girls' minds," Pillow said. "So every day I just try to speak positivity to them."

Like she does with her own daughters and niece.

"Feel beautiful, know that you are beautiful - don't worry about what other people say about you - just know that you are who you are, and you are beautiful inside and out," she said.

These little ones sure seem to be feeling it.

FOX 2: "Do you like your colors? What do you think about it?"

"Very fun."

FOX 2: "What's the best part?"

"Getting your nails done and eating cookies."

Of course - what would a spa day be without a cookie - and some serious pampering to boost that self-esteem. It is a message girls of all ages - need to hear.

"Always remember to wake up each day and tell yourself that you're beautiful, okay," Pillow said.

You can learn more at prettygirlsonthego.com

