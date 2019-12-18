Mom of 3 gets new house from Habitat for Humanity in time for holidays

"I'm feeling ecstatic I've just gotten a home I can't believe it," said Chelsi Sims.

For mom Chelsi Sims her new home from Habitat for Humanity Detroit has been a labor of love. She, along with hundreds of community partners and volunteers, helped build it.

"I actually got to paint and help with the basement, and anything I wanted to do for my home, this has been a dream come true," Sims said.

"It's special when you see the joy it's just the awesome feeling of moving into house - it's beautiful, it's clean, it's in a nice neighborhood," said Evelyn Brown, CEO for Habitat for Humanity.

And on Wednesday she saw the finished product in Lincoln Park for the first time. A true game-changer for Sims and her three kids.

"The kids jumped up and down and said they were going to pick their rooms before they even saw the house," Sims said. "So it's going to be amazing."

And with Christmas just days away - this is one holiday celebration Sims is sure to never forget.

"This will be our first Christmas and it will be amazing," she said.