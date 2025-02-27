Monroe City man arrested for allegedly terrorizing neighborhood

A 41-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly terrorizing his old neighborhood in Monroe City.

What they're saying:

Commander John Wall with Monroe City police says Jeremy Rose allegedly picked his old neighborhood to terrorize, hurling horrible racial slurs at two little girls.

"It goes from racial slurs to some other unintelligent comments about narcotics and some just off-the-wall kind of things," Wall said. "He continued to engage and come onto the property of these people, and the altercation turned physical."

As neighbors came out, he picked another victim, a woman, grabbed onto her, and tossed a booze bottle at her house. Then someone stepped in and put Rose in a headlock.

"He just didn't want to listen, and he wanted whatever he was on his own plan, whatever he was trying to do, trying to accomplish, we don't know," Wall said.

The booze bottle might be a clue and possibly something even more behind this tirade.

Monroe City police were on the scene, wrangling Rose into their car. Police say he was kicking and ramming his head into the car, leaving a gash on his head. He even spat into the face of one of the officers, according to officials.

What's next:

He’s charged with drunk driving, breaking and entering, and destroying property.

He is also facing the law on some old domestic charges.

Given just a $10,000 bond.

Even with that relatively low bond, Rose is still in lock-up at the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, awaiting his next court date.