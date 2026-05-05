Monroe County deputy shoots and kills Frenchtown dog that aggressively charged at them

The Brief A dog was shot and killed after officials say it charged aggressively at a Monroe County deputy. The owner requested the Monroe County Animal Control to take custody of the dog until they make final arrangements. An investigation is ongoing.



A dog who charged a Monroe County deputy was shot and killed early Tuesday morning, leading to a police investigation.

Big picture view:

Monroe County Sheriff says on May 5 at 2:14 a.m., Deputy Sheriff Garret Kaatz and Deputy Sheriff Mikayla Taylor were called out to the 300 block of East Hurd Road in Frenchtown Township for a reported family trouble complaint.

Officials say when the two deputies arrived, a large German Shepherd mix charged Kaatz aggressively from the home. Kaatz reportedly attempted to stop the dog from attacking but was unable to do so, and ended up shooting the dog.

Monroe County Animal Control arrived on scene but the dog later died.

The owner requested the Monroe County Animal Control to take custody of the dog until they make final arrangements.

An investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Meanwhile, police are asking anyone with information to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7732.