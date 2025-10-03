Monroe County man arrested on child pornography charges

The Brief Two police departments from two parts of the country worked together to catch child predators. A K-9 deputy discovered hidden memory cards believed to contain child porn. This case actually started in Texas. The task force in Texas is working with "VIPER," the Monroe County Sheriff's task force, to investigate sex crimes against children.



Two teams, one in Metro Detroit and another in Texas, are working to catch child predators, and they say they got one.

Big picture view:

A K-9 deputy discovered hidden memory cards believed to contain child porn. This case actually started in Texas, with a task force there working with one in Monroe County to catch this alleged child predator.

A Monroe County man is accused of sending child porn involving kids just 8 to 12 years old to undercover officers in Texas, who were posing as fellow child predators.

The task force in Texas is working with "VIPER," the Monroe County Sheriff's task force, to investigate sex crimes against children. They served a search warrant at the suspect's house on Friday, where the sheriff says they found even more devices with suspected child porn.

"They’re going to do a deep forensic analysis of all the electronic media that they seized from the home," said Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough.

Dig deeper:

It was actually K-9 "Stretch," who is specifically trained to search for electronics, that located hidden memory cards at the man's home.

"What he does is there are certain components of the electronic device that he’s trained to hit on, and he indicates on those devices," said Goodnough.

The K-9 was donated to the sheriff’s office in 2022 by a motorcycle club.

"They’ve gone in and searched entire residences, then let the dog go in, and he’s found small flash drives hidden in shoe boxes and drop ceilings," said Goodnough.

The suspect will be extradited to Texas but will likely face charges in Metro Detroit too.

"We understand you want to protect those boundaries of your children, but take a moment to analyze what they’re doing on social media," said Goodnough.