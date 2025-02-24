Monroe County Sheriff's Office recruiting laid-off federal employees for job opportunities

article

As the federal budget undergoes a massive sea change with worker layoffs under the Trump Administration, there are opportunities for some in Monroe law enforcement.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is offering opportunities for all laid off or displaced federal employees to apply for available positions.

"We are desperately seeking candidates for our Law Enforcement and Corrections Divisions. We are in need of candidates to attend the May 2025 Police Academy," said Sheriff Troy Goodnough in a release.

The registration deadline although not included in the release, is said to be fast approaching.

Those applying will to meet the pre-academy registration qualifications, it said.

GO HERE to visit the Monroe County website.

The Source: Information for this report came from a press release by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.



