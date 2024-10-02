Monroe County student brings toy knife on bus, pretends to stab classmate

For the second time in two days, a student in Monroe Public Schools, there was a scare in the elementary schools. This time, a student brought a toy knife on the bus and pretended to stab a classmate.

The fifth grader at Custer Elementary in Monroe boarded the bus with a retractable spring-action toy knife. Monroe Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Shaw said that witnesses watched it from outside the bus and drove to the next stop to alert parents.

"A community member driving by the bus and saw this student using the knife in an inappropriate way - this toy knife," Monroe Superintendent Andrew Shaw said.

The parents at the next stop called Custer Elementary. The student was suspended pending an investigation but this is the second day in a row that Custer Elementary parents have received a letter from the school. On Tuesday, a BB gun was confiscated from a first-grader.

"Yesterday we took a call in regards to a first-grader having brought a BB gun pistol on our school bus and it was one of those little guns that didn't even have a clip in it or any ammunition," Shaw said.

In that case, other students told the bus driver. That student has also been suspended. Shaw said it does not appear either child had malicious intent but they are pleading with parents to talk to their children and check their pockets and backpacks each morning before school.

"We need our parents to really step alongside and not allow the students to bring or even think about bringing this stuff to school," Shaw said.

It's not just the school asking parents to pay closer attention. The sheriff is getting involved as well.

"Obviously with the way this school year started out across the nation - everyone is on heightened alert," said Macomb County Undersheriff Joe Hammond.

Hammond says parents need to be especially careful with Halloween costumes and accessories.

"A pirate is a great example - that sword comes in as a weapon, right? So let's make sure we're giving a second consideration to those costumes that come up," Hammond said.

The school has zero tolerance for weapons, regardless if it's real or fake.

"Plus we have to think about the trauma that's created, you take today's situation with that fake knife. Kids get worried and we don't want them in that state," Shaw said.