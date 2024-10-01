Unloaded BB gun confiscated from Monroe County first grader

A BB gun was confiscated from a young child after they showed it to students on the bus while on the way to Custer Elementary School in Monroe on Tuesday morning.

According to a letter sent to families, the first-grader had the BB gun in their backpack and showed it to students on Bus 27. When officials learned about the BB gun, they confiscated it from the child and removed them from school pending an investigation.

The BB gun was not loaded, and the student did not have BBs with them.

The school district is using this incident to remind parents to check their children's backpacks and have conversations with their kids about school safety. This includes encouraging children to report any safety concerns they may encounter at school.