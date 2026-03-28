Monroe Township police investigating apparent homicide at Econo Lodge, one arrest made

The Brief A Monroe man is dead after an apparent homicide at the Econo Lodge, police say. When authorities arrived Saturday morning, they found three people, with one of them unconscious. Police say there is no threat to the community.



One man is dead in Monroe County in what officials are calling a homicide Saturday morning.

What they're saying:

Just before 5 a.m. on March 28, the Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call of a disturbance at the Econo Lodge on E. Albain Rd. in Monroe Township. When authorities arrived, they found three people, with one of them unconscious. Police say life-saving measures were initiated, but the man died at the scene. He was identified as a 46-year-old Monroe man.

What's next:

Detectives arrived on scene to investigate what happened. Meanwhile, one of the two people at the lodge was taken to jail while the other was released.



Police say there is no threat to the community.



The case remains under investigation. Meanwhile, anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.