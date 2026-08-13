University of Michigan attorneys file motion to dismiss Paige Shiver lawsuit

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The Brief The University of Michigan has filed a motion to dismiss Paige Shiver's lawsuit. In July, former employee Paige Shiver, filed a Michigan Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against U-M in hopes of obtaining a series of records concerning the school's investigation into Moore and his inappropriate relationship with Shiver.



Attorneys with the University of Michigan have filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit by a former employee, who sued the college for the release of records amid the Sherrone Moore case.

The Paige Shiver lawsuit against Michigan

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In July, former employee Paige Shiver, filed a Michigan Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against U-M in hopes of obtaining a series of records concerning the school's investigation into Moore and his inappropriate relationship with Shiver.

The school initially denied requests by Shiver's legal team to obtain documents, citing the ongoing investigation.

The latest development in the Moore-University of Michigan saga is a public records case and aims to compel the school to release documents relating to its investigation of the ex-coach.

Filed in Washtenaw County Circuit Court on July 8, the complaint includes background facts alleging Shiver faced sex discrimination while working at the University of Michigan.

The suit further argues the school's employees violated her privacy rights by illegally accessing her medical records.

However, on Aug. 12, the university filed a motion for dismissal, arguing the 22nd Circuit Court lacks proper jurisdiction over the matter.

Relationship with staffer leads to Moore being fired

The backstory:

Ex-coach Moore was fired by athletic director Warde Manuel in December 2025 after the school said it found that he had engaged in "an inappropriate relationship with a staff member." He was arrested later that day after allegedly breaking into that staffer's apartment and threatening to kill himself in front of her.

According to the prosecution during his arraignment, Moore, who is married, allegedly had an affair for years with a staff member. When that person broke off the relationship on Dec. 8, Moore allegedly texted and called her repeatedly, leading to her reporting what happened to the university.

Once Moore learned of his termination, he allegedly went to her Pittsfield Township apartment, broke in, grabbed several butter knives and kitchen scissors before threatening to harm himself.

According to prosecutor Kati Rezmierski, he allegedly told his ex-girlfriend, "I'm going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands."

When she told him she was going to call the police, he left.

Moore was arraigned a few days later and charged with third-degree home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering. He was released from the Washtenaw County Jail after posting a $25,000 bond.

Mason said he does not see Moore going to jail and that he foresees the mental health component being emphasized.

"The court is going to have the ability to read the evaluation, he could order counseling, he could order community service," he said. "I think he's going to get counseling, he's going to get a deferred sentence, and very likely not going to do any incarceration."

Moore’s attorney claims those communications were work-related because they took place during work hours and the assistant worked for Moore.

"It's clearly and unequivocally that the relationship between the parties in a stalking allegation matters," Michaels previously said in court. "It's not stalking If communication has a legitimate purpose."

However, the prosecution says the ex-girlfriend and assistant presented sufficient evidence for the charges to stick, including what they call direct and credible details to police allowing for probable cause to be established and for an arrest warrant to be issued.

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