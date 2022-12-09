Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams is back after 2 years, lighting up the night with hope

Friday night brought shining lights of hope - and love - at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. As children and adults shined lights at the hospital, and the young patients inside flashed their own, right back.

After a two-year pandemic hiatus - "Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams" is back for sick children at Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital - the new name of Beaumont, Royal Oak.

"It’s just an amazing thing, I can’t believe how big it’s gotten," said one parent outside. "And how much the community has rallied around it."

It started with an idea five years ago.

"Just one night at home I was watching the news and I saw the story about a hospital on the east coast," said Megan McClellan.

McClellan took the concept - and came up with some holiday magic. Hundreds outside flashing lights into the windows of Beaumont Children’s Hospital in Royal Oak, and the patients shining them back.

In 2018 FOX 2 met 2-year-old Winston Gott at Moonbeams - and this year — he’s back.

"That’s actually pretty cool," Winston said.

He was honoring his big brother Henry —- who spent months at Beaumont Children’s battling a rare form of liver cancer - a brother Winston never got to meet.

Their mom Katie — helped make Moonbeams what it is today.

"Henry did pass away in November of 2015, and after that, I felt I had so much knowledge how to make things better for other patients who come to the hospital," said Katie.

"It’s not only amazing what the kids get to see here, it’s amazing in the crowd the feeling the people have," said a parent.

The large turnout help spreading holiday cheer to kids who need it the most.

"I think it’s a really cool," said Hunter Kuznia, who is in sixth grade. "Even like my mom said it’s a minor thing, but it makes a big difference."

For more information on Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams: CLICK HERE



