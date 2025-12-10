How much snow in Michigan? Totals piling up on Wednesday, Dec. 10

The Brief Some areas of Metro Detroit saw more than 5 inches of snow overnight into Wednesday. The snow led to a messy morning commute and hundreds of school closures. A bit more snow is expected to move into the area later in the day, too.



An overnight system dropped several inches of snow across Southeast Michigan.

Some areas picked up more than 5 inches, while other areas only saw around an inch or so.

Rain is now mixing in with snow Wednesday morning, but for hours overnight, heavy and wet snow fell across the region.

Southeast Michigan snow totals

Numbers will be updated as they are reported. Here are the current amounts, according to the National Weather Service:

West Bloomfield in Oakland County: 5.5 inches

Wixom in Oakland County: 5.4 inches

Shelby Township in Macomb County: 5 inches

Bloomfield Township in Oakland County: 4.5 inches

Novi in Oakland County: 4.5 inches

Lapeer in Lapeer County: 4 inches

Farmington Hills in Oakland County: 3.8 inches

Howell in Livingston County: 3.8 inches

Holly in Oakland County: 3.5 inches

Fowlerville in Livingston County: 3 inches

Ypsilanti in Washtenaw County: 2.1 inches

Dearborn Heights in Wayne County: 2.1 inches

Livonia in Wayne County: 1.7 inches

Garden City in Wayne County: 1.6 inches

Manchester in Washtenaw County: 1.2 inches

More snow?

Snow rotates back into the area this afternoon, but it won’t amount to much.

We may squeeze out another inch, mainly north. The greatest concern will be slick roads when the wet weather from the morning freezes later.

Road conditions

The morning commute has been messy. Keep up with live road conditions below.

Crash map

Vehicle winter weather preps:

Put together a winter emergency kit to keep in your vehicle: Include an ice-scraper and snow brush, jumper cables, a roadside emergency kit, a flashlight with batteries, hand-warmers, extra warm clothing like gloves and socks, a blanket, a portable charger, washer fluid, hazard lights, flares, sunglasses to protect against glare, and other necessities.

Scrape the snow off your windshield and back window before driving. In Michigan, you can be fined for failing to do so

Ensure your gas tank is at least half full before a storm.

Maintenance: Check your windshield wipers, tire pressure, battery, fluid levels, etc.

Check the news, online maps, and other outlets for road closures.

Switch to snow tires for the winter.

Winter driving tips:

Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and others. It is advised to stay six to eight car lengths away from any snowplow tucks.

Do not use cruise control, brake abruptly, or make any sudden maneuvers on wet or frozen surfaces to prevent hydroplaning.

