More families of Jackson prison inmates share coronavirus horror stories

"I pray with him every time he calls."

That's Katherine worried about her grandson who's in Parnall prison in Jackson. She and her son haven't heard from him now in weeks.

Parnall has become a case study of what can go wrong with a contagious virus and a facility built to force men to live in close quarters. And the prisoner's family members are scared.

Another family member of an inmate named Angel says her brother Richard is a drug addict

"He was sober for two years before he relapsed," said Angel.

He's serving six years for violating his parole one too many times. He tested positive in a drug screen and is now housed at Parnall.

Angel and her mother Cindy say Richard watched from his cell as one prisoner suffered a horrible coronavirus death.

Rob Wolchek: "Did he die right there in prison? He wasn't in medical?"

"No," they said.

Wolchek: "So he was in the hallway or something?"

"Yes he was. And he died right there on the floor," Cindy said.

Chris Gautz is with the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Wolchek: "Are things really bad at Parnall?"

"Well certainly it's where we've had the most cases," he said.

Parnall has more than 150 inmates that have tested positive for COVID-19. Four have died and coronavirus has spread through the entire facility.

"This is the only prison where every single unit has had at least one case," Gautz said.

Across the state, more than 400 prisoners and more 169 Department of Corrections workers have tested positive. Ten inmates have died in the state of Michigan.

Dr. Leonard Fleck is a professor of philosophy and medical ethics at Michigan State University.

"The care at least that they're ethically and legally I think entitled to, is the same level of care that you and I would get," Dr. Fleck said.

Fleck says health care is a human right whether the people are serving time or not.

So, the Department of Corrections is now transferring sick inmates from Parnall to a makeshift hospital at the Cotton facility across the street.

And Gautz says the seriousness of the situation inside Parnall has led to inmates policing themselves telling guards which inmates are sick and need to be quarantined.

"Usually snitching with prisoners is a code that they would never do," he said. "But in this case they don't want to see this in their facility, they don't want to get it themselves. "

No one does.