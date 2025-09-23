article

The Brief The DNR wants to expand hunting opportunities on Beaver Island. The proposal would add an extra 20 days to antlerless deer hunting on the island, which is located Northwest of Charlevoix in Lake Michigan. Deer are impacting plant and forest growth on the island.



A proposal to add more hunting days for harvesting deer on Beaver Island would expand the firearm season and simply rules on the plot of land in Lake Michigan.

The Department of Natural Resources wants to add 20 additional days of anterless-only hunting on the island. In addition to making the regulations easier to follow, a longer firearm season would help better control Beaver Island's deer population.

The specific plan calls for adding early and late antlerless firearm deer seasons for the 2026-2028 hunting seasons.

Why you should care:

The current hunting seasons on Beaver Island include the Liberty Hunt, archery seasons, the Independence Hunt, as well as regular and muzzleloader firearm seasons.

An expanded hunt would help reduce the impact that deer have had on native plants. Deer also feed on saplings, impacting tree growth on Beaver Island.

Anyone with thoughts on the plan are asked to provide commentary on the proposal by Oct. 31.

They can email a DNR wildlife biologist at WoodJ26@Michigan.gov. Anyone emailing is asked to include "Beaver Island Deer Proposal" in the subject line.

More details will be provided by the Natural Resource Commission.

Related article