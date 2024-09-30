More rain for Tuesday - then a dry stretch ahead

A cold front will cross the region Tuesday afternoon with some rain showers. But then comes another long and dry stretch for Metro Detroit.

For the rest of Monday evening and overnight - mostly cloudy, still humid with patchy fog overnight and a low of 62.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with some afternoon showers and a high of 76.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, a bit cooler and a high of 68.

Thursday: Sun and clouds with a high of 74.

Friday: Partly sunny and pleasant with a high near 70.

Saturday: Lots of sun, comfortable and a high near 70.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 73.

ENJOY,



-Luterman



