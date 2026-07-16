21-year-old Warren man convicted of murdering 63-year-old partner

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A 21-year-old Warren man was convicted in the shooting death of his partner on Tuesday.

The backstory:

A jury convicted Kayvon Briscoe Hall after one week of testimony and two hours of deliberation, for second-degree murder and felony firearm.

Hall fatally shot his 63-year-old partner and roommate Roger Willie inside their home on Oct. 2, 2025.

Warren police were dispatched following a report of a shooting and discovered Willie lying unresponsive on the floor and bleeding from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered aid until Warren firefighters arrived and transported Willie to Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, where he later died.

"(The) verdict delivers justice for the victim and holds the defendant accountable for a senseless act of violence," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido. "We are grateful to the jury for its careful consideration of the evidence.

"While no verdict can undo the harm caused by this tragedy, we hope the conviction brings a measure of accountability and reinforces that those who commit violent crimes will be held responsible under the law."

Hall will be sentenced on August 19.