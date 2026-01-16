Most dangerous roundabout list in Michigan released

The Brief Michigan Auto Law compiled a list from state police data of the most dangerous roundabouts. Most of the top 10 are in Metro Detroit based off crash numbers and injuries.



Drivers have been dealing with tricky commutes through this snow and slush, as we've been saying. And they may want to pay extra attention heading through roundabouts.

The backstory:

Michigan Auto Law named the top 10 roundabouts with the most crashes in the state, nine of them here in Metro Detroit. The list is based off of state police data and compiled by Michigan Auto Law.

Number three on the list is 14 Mile at Orchard Lake with a total of 109 total crashes in 2024.

The number one location on the list is one that Macomb County residents will be very familiar with - 18 1/2 Mile at Van Dyke.

That location is tough with multiple lanes with freeway traffic in the mix.

FOX 2 also stopped by Martin Parkway at Pontiac Trial which was number two on the list.

"It's busy when it's clear and there's accidents," said Scott Stillon. "So like when (the weather gets) like this, it just makes it even worse."

FOX 2: "Why do you think people have a hard time over there?"

"I just think they get panicked," he said.

Driver Alan Osterdale said he likes roundabouts.

"They actually move the traffic a lot better than regular traffic lights," he said. "Traffic lights can be just as dangerous as roundabouts if not more."

Below is the full list:

1. 18 1/2 MILE RD. @ VAN DYKE AVE. , Sterling Heights, 162 crashes, 12 injuries

2. MARTIN PKWY. @ N. PONTIAC TRL. , Commerce Twp, 151 Total Crashes, nine injuries

3. ORCHARD LAKE RD. @ 14 MILE RD. , Farmington Hills, 109 total crashes, five injuries

4. STATE RD. @ W. ELLSWORTH RD. , Ann Arbor, 85 total crashes, five injuries

5. LEE RD. @ WHITMORE LAKE RD. Green Oak Township, 80 total crashes, three injuries

6. OAKLEY PARK RD. @ MARTIN PWKY. Commerce Township, 69 total crashes, six injuries.

7. FARMINGTON RD. @ W. MAPLE RD. West Bloomfield Township, 64 total crashes, seven injuries.

8. SPRINKEL RD. @ CORK ST. (NORTH OF I-94) Kalamazoo, 49 total crashes, 15 injuries.

9. DRAKE RD. @ W. MAPLE RD. West Bloomfield Township, 48 total crashes, 6 injuries.

10. REMEMBRANCE RD. NW @ WILSON AVE. NW Walker, 38 Total Crashes, seven injuries.