Mother, Detroit police looking for runaway teen last seen Sept. 16

Police are looking for a runaway teen from Detroit who hasn't been seen since Wednesday.

Antoine Underwood was last seen by his mom around 5:30 p.m. at their home in the 11300 block of Archdale Street.

The 14-year-old has a history of running away to a relative's home.

However, the police have checked that location and Underwood was not there. He's failed to return to any other known location, concerning law enforcement and his family.

Underwood is 5-foot-9-inches, 120 pounds with medium brown complexion and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black and purple shorts.

Advertisement

He's also in good physical condition, but Underwood's mom says he suffers from anxiety and depression.

If anyone is aware of Underwood's whereabouts, they are asked to call the DPD's sixth precinct at (313) 596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.