Mother's Day brunch: Where to celebrate mom in Metro Detroit

Mother's Day brunch reservations are filling up quickly.

Looking to celebrate mom around Metro Detroit? Check out these special brunch events:

Black Rock Bar & Grill

Multiple locations

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All-you-can-eat buffet for $29.99 for adults, $13.99 for children, and free for children younger than 4

Call ahead for priority seating.

Community House of Birmingham

380 South Bates St. in Birmingham

10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Buffet for $75 for adults, $30 for children, and free for children 3 and younger

Make reservations here.

220 Merrill

220 Merrill St. in Birmingham

11 a.m to 10 p.m.

All day brunch

Make reservations here.

The Kingsley

39475 Woodward Ave. in Bloomfield Hills

10 a.m. to noon; noon to 2 p.m.

Brunch buffet for $75 for adults, $18 for children 6-12, and free for children 5 and younger

Make reservations here.

Brown Iron Brewhouse

Brown Iron in Royal Oak and Washington Township

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Buffet with break items served until 2 p.m. $32.99 for adults, $12.99 for children 10 and under, and free for 4 and younger

Call 586-697-3300 for reservations in Washington Township and 248-951-2659 for reservations in Royal Oak.

Rochester Mills Beer Co.

400 Water St. in Rochester

Opens 10 a.m.; special dinner treats, too

À la carte brunch menu

Call 248-650-5080 for reservations

The Rattlesnake Club

300 River Place Dr. in Detroit

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Brunch with dessert table for $70 for adults, $25 for children, and free for children younger than 3

Call 313-567-4400 for reservations

The Grecian Center

16300 Dix Toledo in Southgate

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Brunch for $34.95 for adults and $16.95 for children 3 and older, with unlimited mimosa bar available for $6

Make reservations here or call 734-282-5700.

Romulus Athletic Center

35765 Northline Rd. in Romulus

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brunch and salad bar benefiting Relay for Life. $25 per person; children 5 and younger free

Make reservations here.

Ike's Restaurant

38550 Van Dyke Ave. in Sterling Heights

11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Buffet for $45 for adults, $15 for children, and free for children 3 and younger. Ticket includes complimentary sangria or mimosas for mothers

Call 586-979-4460 for reservations

Bliss Social Club

13871 Woodward Ave. in Highland Park

12:30-4 p.m.

Mardi Gras-themed brunch and live entertainment for $70. Adults-only event

Get tickets here.