Expand / Collapse search

Mother's Day brunch: Where to celebrate mom in Metro Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit
article

(Image by Hansuan Fabregas from Pixabay)

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Mother's Day brunch reservations are filling up quickly.

Looking to celebrate mom around Metro Detroit? Check out these special brunch events:

Black Rock Bar & Grill

  • Multiple locations
  • 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All-you-can-eat buffet for $29.99 for adults, $13.99 for children, and free for children younger than 4

Call ahead for priority seating.

Community House of Birmingham

  • 380 South Bates St. in Birmingham
  • 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Buffet for $75 for adults, $30 for children, and free for children 3 and younger

Make reservations here.

220 Merrill 

  • 220 Merrill St. in Birmingham
  • 11 a.m to 10 p.m.

All day brunch

Make reservations here.

The Kingsley

  • 39475 Woodward Ave. in Bloomfield Hills
  • 10 a.m. to noon; noon to 2 p.m.

Brunch buffet for $75 for adults, $18 for children 6-12, and free for children 5 and younger

Make reservations here.

Brown Iron Brewhouse

  • Brown Iron in Royal Oak and Washington Township
  • 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Buffet with break items served until 2 p.m. $32.99 for adults, $12.99 for children 10 and under, and free for 4 and younger

Call 586-697-3300 for reservations in Washington Township and 248-951-2659 for reservations in Royal Oak.

Rochester Mills Beer Co.

  • 400 Water St. in Rochester
  • Opens 10 a.m.; special dinner treats, too

À la carte brunch menu

Call 248-650-5080 for reservations

The Rattlesnake Club

  • 300 River Place Dr. in Detroit
  • 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Brunch with dessert table for $70 for adults, $25 for children, and free for children younger than 3

Call 313-567-4400 for reservations

The Grecian Center

  • 16300 Dix Toledo in Southgate
  • 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Brunch for $34.95 for adults and $16.95 for children 3 and older, with unlimited mimosa bar available for $6

Make reservations here or call 734-282-5700.

Romulus Athletic Center

  • 35765 Northline Rd. in Romulus
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brunch and salad bar benefiting Relay for Life. $25 per person; children 5 and younger free

Make reservations here.

Ike's Restaurant

  • 38550 Van Dyke Ave. in Sterling Heights
  • 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Buffet for $45 for adults, $15 for children, and free for children 3 and younger. Ticket includes complimentary sangria or mimosas for mothers

Call 586-979-4460 for reservations

Bliss Social Club

  • 13871 Woodward Ave. in Highland Park
  • 12:30-4 p.m.

Mardi Gras-themed brunch and live entertainment for $70. Adults-only event

Get tickets here.

Early bird gift ideas for Mother's Day

Andy Linn, the co-owner of 'City Bird' and 'Nest' which is located in Detroit stopped by the studio this morning.