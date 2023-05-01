Mother's Day brunch: Where to celebrate mom in Metro Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Mother's Day brunch reservations are filling up quickly.
Looking to celebrate mom around Metro Detroit? Check out these special brunch events:
Black Rock Bar & Grill
- Multiple locations
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All-you-can-eat buffet for $29.99 for adults, $13.99 for children, and free for children younger than 4
Call ahead for priority seating.
Community House of Birmingham
- 380 South Bates St. in Birmingham
- 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Buffet for $75 for adults, $30 for children, and free for children 3 and younger
220 Merrill
- 220 Merrill St. in Birmingham
- 11 a.m to 10 p.m.
All day brunch
The Kingsley
- 39475 Woodward Ave. in Bloomfield Hills
- 10 a.m. to noon; noon to 2 p.m.
Brunch buffet for $75 for adults, $18 for children 6-12, and free for children 5 and younger
Brown Iron Brewhouse
- Brown Iron in Royal Oak and Washington Township
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Buffet with break items served until 2 p.m. $32.99 for adults, $12.99 for children 10 and under, and free for 4 and younger
Call 586-697-3300 for reservations in Washington Township and 248-951-2659 for reservations in Royal Oak.
Rochester Mills Beer Co.
- 400 Water St. in Rochester
- Opens 10 a.m.; special dinner treats, too
À la carte brunch menu
Call 248-650-5080 for reservations
The Rattlesnake Club
- 300 River Place Dr. in Detroit
- 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Brunch with dessert table for $70 for adults, $25 for children, and free for children younger than 3
Call 313-567-4400 for reservations
The Grecian Center
- 16300 Dix Toledo in Southgate
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Brunch for $34.95 for adults and $16.95 for children 3 and older, with unlimited mimosa bar available for $6
Make reservations here or call 734-282-5700.
Romulus Athletic Center
- 35765 Northline Rd. in Romulus
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Brunch and salad bar benefiting Relay for Life. $25 per person; children 5 and younger free
Ike's Restaurant
- 38550 Van Dyke Ave. in Sterling Heights
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Buffet for $45 for adults, $15 for children, and free for children 3 and younger. Ticket includes complimentary sangria or mimosas for mothers
Call 586-979-4460 for reservations
Bliss Social Club
- 13871 Woodward Ave. in Highland Park
- 12:30-4 p.m.
Mardi Gras-themed brunch and live entertainment for $70. Adults-only event