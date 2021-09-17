Motor City Pride returns to Detroit's Hart Plaza this weekend -- Here's what to know

article

After being canceled in 2020 and postponed earlier this year. Motor City Pride 2021 is on this weekend.

The event that is usually held in June will take over Hart Plaza with rainbows and celebration Saturday and Sunday. The annual parade will kick off Sunday's festivities.

When is Motor City Pride?

Pride is from 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 12:30-7 p.m. Sunday. The gate closes an hour before the event ends each day.

How much does it cost?

Entry into the festival is $5. Children 12 and younger are free.

What is there to do?

There are musical performances and dance performances, as well as family activities such as face painting and crafts.

Vendors will be selling food and drinks, including beer and vodka.

Who is performing?

Saturday

12:30 p.m. Alise King

1:30 p.m. Laura Rain and the Caesars

2:30 p.m. Jharid Collins

3:30 p.m. Sabin Detroit

6 p.m. Bright Lights

7 p.m. Logan Henderson

7:30 p.m. Garrison Briggs

Sunday

1 p.m. DJ LiXxer

2 p.m. PRISM Men’s Chorus

3 p.m. AccousticAsh

4 p.m. J.Santino

5 p.m. Killer Flamingos

6:30 p.m. DJ LiXxer

What is being done because of COVID-19?

Guests will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated when entering. Those who are not fully vaccinated must wear a mask.

There will be a vaccination booth for anyone wishing to be vaccinated.

When is the Pride parade?

The parade is at noon Sunday. It starts at Griswold and Fort, goes down Griswold, loops onto Jefferson, and ends at Hart Plaza.