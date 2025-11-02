Motorcyclist killed in Detroit crash; impairment suspected

article

The Brief Michigan State Police believe drugs may have been a factor in a fatal motorcycle crash early Sunday. The crash was reported around 1:40 a.m. on eastbound Davison Freeway near Woodrow Wilson Street. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.



What we know:

The crash was reported around 1:40 a.m. on eastbound Davison Freeway near Woodrow Wilson Street, according to the Detroit Regional Communication Center.

Witnesses told investigators the 58-year-old Redford man was riding north on Woodrow Wilson when he attempted to cross eastbound Davison to make an unauthorized turnaround. As he crossed the roadway, he was struck by an SUV driven by a 32-year-old Detroit woman.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said drug impairment may have been a factor in the crash.

What they're saying:

"This investigation is ongoing," said F/Lt. Mike Shaw in a release. "It is pending medical examiner reports, vehicle inspections, and blood test results."