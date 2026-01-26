Mount Clemens man accused of shooting neighbor during argument arraigned in court

The Brief 28-year-old Jared Harris is accused of shooting his neighbor during a verbal altercation over noise. The victim was a 34-year-old man from Mount Clemens.



A Macomb County man was arraigned in court on charges in connection to accusations that he shot his neighbor during a verbal fight.

Big picture view:

Twenty-eight-year-old Jared Harris from Mount Clemens was arraigned on charges including assault with intent to murder. Officials say Harris and the neighbor, who lived in an apartment building on Clair Avenue, had an ongoing argument over noise.

Then early in the morning at 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 24, Macomb County Sheriff's Deputies were called out to the apartment on reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, police say they found that Harris allegedly shot his neighbor in the stomach after a verbal altercation.

The victim was a 34-year-old man from Mount Clemens.

Officials say Harris complied with commands and was arrested without incident.

What's next:

On Monday, Harris was arraigned in court on the following charges:

Assault with Intent to Murder, a life or any term of years felony Weapons — Felony Firearm, mandatory 2-year felony consecutive to main charge

Harris’s bond is set at $250,000 cash, and he was ordered to have no contact with the neighbor.

He is scheduled for a Probable Cause Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 3.