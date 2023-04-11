Detroit's electronic music festival returns to the city this May for its 2023 showcase with a line-up of musicians that spans more than a hundred artists.

Six stages across three days will play host to performances from EDM legends like Skrillex and techno music pioneers like Cybotron, to local favorites like Moodymann.

Other groups include Three 6 Mafia, Bobobo, and Basement Jax.

The festival's stages include: Movement Stage, Waterfront Stage presented by JARS, Pyramid Stage, Stargate Stage, Underground Stage, and the Detroit Stage.

There is also a VIP Area where pop-up sets will be played.

The entire festival goes during Memorial Day Weekend from May 27-29 at Hart Plaza.

There are both three-day and one-day music festival passes up for grabs at the website: movementfestival.com.

Movement Festival lineup: Day 1

Movement Stage

Basement Jaxx (DJ Set)

Ida Engberg

Maceo Plex

Stacey Hotwaxx Hale

Stacey Pullen

Waterfront Stage presented by JARS

DJ Godfather

J House & Másquenada (Houseparty)

Kash Doll

MJ Nebreda

Shigeto ft. Dez Andrés (Live)

Three 6 Mafia

Uniiqu3

Zeds Dead (Altered States)

Stargate Stage

Detroit Love Showcase

Carl Craig ft. Jon Dixon (Live)

DJ Holographic

Kyle Hall b2b Byron the Aquarius

Moodyman

NIKS

Octave One (Live)

Pyramid Stage

DJ Minx presents House Your Life

Al Ester

Derrick Carter b2b Mark Farina

DJ Minx

Magda b2b Mike Servito

Masters At Work

Shaun J. Wright

TSHA

Underground Stage

Akua

BMG

Erika

Mark Broom

Onyvaa

Surgeon

Detroit Stage

2Lanes

AK

Aux88 (Live)

Fusegrade

Ladylike

Milan Ariel

Sheefy McFly

SILLYGIRLCARMEN

VIP Area Pop-Up Stage

Soul Clap presents House of EFUNK

Movement Festival lineup: Day 2

Movement Stage

Ben Klock

Charlotte de Witte

Cybotron

Eddie Fowlkes

Huey Mnemonic

Robert Hood (Live)

Waterfront Stage presented by JARS

Caribou

Cassy

Ela Minus

Kevin Reynolds (Live)

Mister Joshooa

Paranoid London (Live)

Special Request

Stargate Stage

KMS Records presented Defected Showcase

Adam Port

Ash Lauryn

Kevin Saunderson b2b Dantiez

KiNK (Live)

Melé

Rimarkable

Sam Divine

Pyramid Stage

Green Velvet

Mathew Jonson (Live)

Ricardo Villalobos

Ryan Crosson b2b Shaun Reeves

Seth Troxler

Zip

Underground Stage

AMX

Ben Sims

Chris Liebing

Decoder b2b Jay York

DJ Nobu

Lindsey Herbert

Detroit Stage

Asher Perkins

Buzz Goree

Craig Gonzalez

Dru Ruiz

Rebecca Goldberg (313 Acid Queen)

Santonio Echols

Scan 7 (Live)

Suburban Knight

VIP Area Pop-Up Stage

Detroit Techno Militia

DJ Cent

DJ Seoul

Joe Hix

T.Linder

Movement Festival lineup: Day 3

Movement Stage

Audion (Live)

Bonobo (DJ Set)

Logic1000

Skrillex

Underworld

Waterfront Stage presented by JARS

Brian Kage

DJ Seinfeld

FJAAK

Lauren Flax

Luke Hess

Multiples (Surgeon & Speedy J) Hardware (Live)

Stargate Stage

Beige

Dom Dolla b2b John Summit

Georgia Angiuli (Live)

Kaskade Redux

Lee Foss

Pyramid Stage

Father Dukes

Fisher

Heidi

Ladymonix

Rebüke

Stephan Bodzin (Live)

Underground Stage

Henry Brooks

Klangkuestler

LSDXOXO

Sara Landry

SPFDJ

Detroit Stage

Audia

Beatnok

Ben Scott

Javonntte & Isaac Prieto (Hybrid Set)

Sinistarr

Soundmurderer

Whodat

VIP Area Pop-Up Stage