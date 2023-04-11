Movement Festival Lineup: Skrillex, Three 6 Mafia, Basement Jaxx coming to Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's electronic music festival returns to the city this May for its 2023 showcase with a line-up of musicians that spans more than a hundred artists.
Six stages across three days will play host to performances from EDM legends like Skrillex and techno music pioneers like Cybotron, to local favorites like Moodymann.
Other groups include Three 6 Mafia, Bobobo, and Basement Jax.
The festival's stages include: Movement Stage, Waterfront Stage presented by JARS, Pyramid Stage, Stargate Stage, Underground Stage, and the Detroit Stage.
There is also a VIP Area where pop-up sets will be played.
The entire festival goes during Memorial Day Weekend from May 27-29 at Hart Plaza.
There are both three-day and one-day music festival passes up for grabs at the website: movementfestival.com.
Movement Festival lineup: Day 1
Movement Stage
- Basement Jaxx (DJ Set)
- Ida Engberg
- Maceo Plex
- Stacey Hotwaxx Hale
- Stacey Pullen
Waterfront Stage presented by JARS
- DJ Godfather
- J House & Másquenada (Houseparty)
- Kash Doll
- MJ Nebreda
- Shigeto ft. Dez Andrés (Live)
- Three 6 Mafia
- Uniiqu3
- Zeds Dead (Altered States)
Stargate Stage
- Detroit Love Showcase
- Carl Craig ft. Jon Dixon (Live)
- DJ Holographic
- Kyle Hall b2b Byron the Aquarius
- Moodyman
- NIKS
- Octave One (Live)
Pyramid Stage
- DJ Minx presents House Your Life
- Al Ester
- Derrick Carter b2b Mark Farina
- DJ Minx
- Magda b2b Mike Servito
- Masters At Work
- Shaun J. Wright
- TSHA
Underground Stage
- Akua
- BMG
- Erika
- Mark Broom
- Onyvaa
- Surgeon
Detroit Stage
- 2Lanes
- AK
- Aux88 (Live)
- Fusegrade
- Ladylike
- Milan Ariel
- Sheefy McFly
- SILLYGIRLCARMEN
VIP Area Pop-Up Stage
- Soul Clap presents House of EFUNK
Movement Festival lineup: Day 2
Movement Stage
- Ben Klock
- Charlotte de Witte
- Cybotron
- Eddie Fowlkes
- Huey Mnemonic
- Robert Hood (Live)
Waterfront Stage presented by JARS
- Caribou
- Cassy
- Ela Minus
- Kevin Reynolds (Live)
- Mister Joshooa
- Paranoid London (Live)
- Special Request
Stargate Stage
- KMS Records presented Defected Showcase
- Adam Port
- Ash Lauryn
- Kevin Saunderson b2b Dantiez
- KiNK (Live)
- Melé
- Rimarkable
- Sam Divine
Pyramid Stage
- Green Velvet
- Mathew Jonson (Live)
- Ricardo Villalobos
- Ryan Crosson b2b Shaun Reeves
- Seth Troxler
- Zip
Underground Stage
- AMX
- Ben Sims
- Chris Liebing
- Decoder b2b Jay York
- DJ Nobu
- Lindsey Herbert
Detroit Stage
- Asher Perkins
- Buzz Goree
- Craig Gonzalez
- Dru Ruiz
- Rebecca Goldberg (313 Acid Queen)
- Santonio Echols
- Scan 7 (Live)
- Suburban Knight
VIP Area Pop-Up Stage
- Detroit Techno Militia
- DJ Cent
- DJ Seoul
- Joe Hix
- T.Linder
Movement Festival lineup: Day 3
Movement Stage
- Audion (Live)
- Bonobo (DJ Set)
- Logic1000
- Skrillex
- Underworld
Waterfront Stage presented by JARS
- Brian Kage
- DJ Seinfeld
- FJAAK
- Lauren Flax
- Luke Hess
- Multiples (Surgeon & Speedy J) Hardware (Live)
Stargate Stage
- Beige
- Dom Dolla b2b John Summit
- Georgia Angiuli (Live)
- Kaskade Redux
- Lee Foss
Pyramid Stage
- Father Dukes
- Fisher
- Heidi
- Ladymonix
- Rebüke
- Stephan Bodzin (Live)
Underground Stage
- Henry Brooks
- Klangkuestler
- LSDXOXO
- Sara Landry
- SPFDJ
Detroit Stage
- Audia
- Beatnok
- Ben Scott
- Javonntte & Isaac Prieto (Hybrid Set)
- Sinistarr
- Soundmurderer
- Whodat
VIP Area Pop-Up Stage
- Mija & Friends