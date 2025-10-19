MSP trooper, two others injured after crash on I-96 in Detroit

article

The Brief A Michigan State Police trooper and two others were injured Sunday after a crash on westbound Interstate 96 in Detroit. The incident happened near Fullerton Avenue when a trooper was investigating a one-car crash on the left shoulder of the freeway. Police say wet weather and worn tires contributed to the crash.



What we know:

Police said the incident happened around 11 a.m. near Fullerton Avenue when a trooper was investigating a one-car crash on the left shoulder of the freeway.

While the trooper was inside their patrol car, the 55-year-old driver of a Jeep Cherokee lost control and struck the back of the patrol car, pushing it into the vehicle involved in the initial crash.

The trooper was taken to an area hospital by Detroit Fire/EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. Two passengers in the Jeep were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The freeway was closed temporarily while police investigated.

What they're saying:

"It is important for drivers to remember to slow down in wet weather," said F/Lt. Mike Shaw in a release. "This particular driver was not only driving too fast for road conditions, he also had three of his four tires worn below the wear bars which also led him to lose control and crash."